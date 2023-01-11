Overview

Dr. Gaurav Kumar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Congestive Heart Failure and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.