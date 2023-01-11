Dr. Gaurav Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurav Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gaurav Kumar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 351-5206
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and very caring . Listens and explains issues very well
About Dr. Gaurav Kumar, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
