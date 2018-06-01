Dr. Gaurav Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurav Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Gaurav Kumar, MD
Dr. Gaurav Kumar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
LifeBridge Health Pediatrics-Baltimore North12221 Tullamore Rd, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 308-7865Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
- QualCare
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our kids have been with Dr. Kumar since birth. We so appreciate his time talking with us about our thoughts and concerns. He is available in the evening and on weekends, if needed. In fact, he met us in the office on Memorial Day to examine our son. When Dr. Kumar joined LifeBridge, we followed him. Even though we have a little more of a commute to see him, it is definitely worth our peace of mind.
About Dr. Gaurav Kumar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins U & Hosp
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
