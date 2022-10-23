Overview of Dr. Gaurav Sangwan, MD

Dr. Gaurav Sangwan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sangwan works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Jacksonville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.