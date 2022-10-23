Dr. Sangwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaurav Sangwan, MD
Overview of Dr. Gaurav Sangwan, MD
Dr. Gaurav Sangwan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sangwan's Office Locations
Springfield Clinic, Llp1025 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 528-7541Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Springfield Clinic Jacksonville Rural Health15 FOUNDERS LN, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 291-1041
Hospital Affiliations
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sangwan is a very kind and compassionate Doctor. He listens, he explains in detail. He has a wonderful staff too. Wouldn't go anywhere else.
About Dr. Gaurav Sangwan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1083820757
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
