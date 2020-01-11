Overview of Dr. Gaurav Shah, MD

Dr. Gaurav Shah, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from Surat, Gujarat, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bravera Health Seven Rivers, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Citrus Pulmonary Consultants in Crystal River, FL with other offices in Inverness, FL and Dunnellon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Failure, Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.