Overview of Dr. Gaurav Shah, MD

Dr. Gaurav Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Shah works at The Retina Institute in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.