Dr. Gaurav Syal, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Gaurav Syal, MD
Overview
Dr. Gaurav Syal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Syal works at
Locations
Division of Gastroenterology8730 Alden Dr Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gaurav Syal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1164739330
Education & Certifications
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syal works at
Dr. Syal has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Syal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syal.
