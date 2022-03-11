Dr. Gaurav Trikha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trikha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurav Trikha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gaurav Trikha, MD
Dr. Gaurav Trikha, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trikha's Office Locations
- 1 80 Pinnacles Dr Bldg B, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 387-8500
-
2
St. Augustine9 SAN BARTOLA DR, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 825-4500
-
3
Cancer Specialists of North Florida14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 317 Bldg 1, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 260-9445
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trikha?
This is the best Doctor in this field. He makes phone calls to check on me, always answers every question that I have and I never leave his office not understanding what is going on with my treatments. He is very thorough. His staff is very friendly and always treat me like we have known each other for several years. They are a healing staff, with a healing Doctor. I would recommend this Dr and his staff to anyone going thru what I am. I am very happy, pleased and proud that I was pointed in this direction for treatment. Amazing location, Doctor and Staff. Thank you to Dr Trikha, his nurses and staff for the wonderful care that you have given me these past few months.
About Dr. Gaurav Trikha, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi
- 1043485956
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Guthrie Robert Packer Hosp
- Hindu Rao Hosp
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trikha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trikha accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trikha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trikha has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trikha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trikha speaks Hindi.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Trikha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trikha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trikha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trikha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.