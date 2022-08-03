Dr. Gaurav Wahi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurav Wahi, DO
Overview of Dr. Gaurav Wahi, DO
Dr. Gaurav Wahi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Red Bluff, CA.
Waits Kerry S DO Office2430 Sister Mary Columba Dr, Red Bluff, CA 96080 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wahi is very calm and collected, makes you feel heard, and answers all of your questions.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Male
- 1740560150
- Ob/Gyn Intern, Resident, Chief Resident, Michigan State University Garden City Hospital 2011-2015
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
Dr. Wahi has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahi.
