Dr. Gauravjit Singh, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Stockton, CA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gauravjit Singh, MD

Dr. Gauravjit Singh, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanuel Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Singh works at ST JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Stockton
    1901 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2021
    This review has been long overdue. My mom was diagnosed with rectal adenocarcinoma late last year. I was referred to Doctor Singh for radiation treatment. I am happy that my mom was placed under his treatment. Doctor Singh is a great radiation oncologist. He is very knowledgeable, thorough and highly professional.He takes his time in examining the patients and goes in details to address all the concerns. appointments with him are never rushed. I am happy that my mom was under his care. She had a successful treatment under his guidance. I can’t thank all the radiation department staff enough for all the help and understanding from the very beginning of the treatment till the end. It will be a big list if I list all the names of the medical people involved. Want to specially thank RN Julie, Deb and Derek for the gentle care they provided to my mom.Am happy with the treatment my mom received at Dignity Health, St. Joseph Medical Center in Stockton.
    Satnam Minhas — Jun 18, 2021
    Dr. Singh's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Singh

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Gauravjit Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1154548626
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Sunset
    Internship
    • UC San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Emanuel Medical Center
    • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gauravjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at ST JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

