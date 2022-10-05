See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Gauri Dhir, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gauri Dhir, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Dhir works at Tidelands Health Endocrinology in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Overweight and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Endocrinology
    2200 Crow Ln Ste 301, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 848-5340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Adult Type 1 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nodular Goiter Chevron Icon
Panhypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 05, 2022
    I saw Dr. Dhir today for the first time and I had to leave a review. She was very compassionate, professional and thorough. She took her time and answered all my questions. People always take time to criticize and I wanted to take time to thank her!
    Shirley Cerkez — Oct 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gauri Dhir, MD
    About Dr. Gauri Dhir, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407053879
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale - Griffin Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gauri Dhir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhir works at Tidelands Health Endocrinology in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Dhir’s profile.

    Dr. Dhir has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Overweight and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Dhir speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

