Overview of Dr. Gautam Agarwal, MD

Dr. Gautam Agarwal, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from S.C.B. Medical College And Hospital Cuttack|SCB Med Coll-Utkal U, Cuttack and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Agarwal works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.