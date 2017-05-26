See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Williamsville, NY
Dr. Gautam Arora, MD

Pain Medicine
3.1 (70)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gautam Arora, MD

Dr. Gautam Arora, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University college of Medical science and is affiliated with Lakeshore Health Care Center.

Dr. Arora works at Hens Pain Center in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arora's Office Locations

    Office has closed
    65 Lawrence Bell Dr Ste 102, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 276-8375
    Hens Pain Center
    1829 Maple Rd Ste 102, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 276-8375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeshore Health Care Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • Independent Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (29)
    May 26, 2017
    I've received excellent treatment. I was diagnosed with degenerative disc disease. They've done everything they can to try to ease the pain. I've been put through craziness from my insurance and they worked with it so I could still get treatment.
    Ken Guest in Tonawanda , NY — May 26, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Gautam Arora, MD
    About Dr. Gautam Arora, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831339902
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory-Pain Managment
    • Suny
    Medical Education
    • University college of Medical science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gautam Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arora accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

