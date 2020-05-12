Overview of Dr. Gautam Desai, MD

Dr. Gautam Desai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at RWJBH Primary Eatontown in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.