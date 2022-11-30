Dr. Gautam Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautam Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gautam Gandhi, MD
Dr. Gautam Gandhi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations
Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 750, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas Satellite Clinic625 United Dr Ste 370, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 224-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Exchange
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am exactly 1 year out from neck surgery. Dr. Gandhi did amazing work! I would HIGHLY recommend him to everyone!!!!
About Dr. Gautam Gandhi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Hindi
- 1558505172
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Fusion and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gandhi speaks Hindi.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.