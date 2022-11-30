See All Neurosurgeons in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Gautam Gandhi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (97)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gautam Gandhi, MD

Dr. Gautam Gandhi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. 

Dr. Gandhi works at Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Fusion and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas
    9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 750, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-0200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas Satellite Clinic
    625 United Dr Ste 370, Conway, AR 72032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Fusion
Herniated Disc Surgery
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Fusion
Herniated Disc Surgery

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Gautam Gandhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558505172
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
