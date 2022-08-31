Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD
Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Jayram works at
Dr. Jayram's Office Locations
Urology Associates2801 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 250-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Jayram , he is always so kind and has a lot of patience. I have lots of kidney stones , big one and he has , had to do surgery, on me going through my back to remove them . His nurse, is very good and kind I was there 8-30-22 , but I was there 1-14-22 , so so sick , they were so good to me , before I went to the emergency room. I would highly recommend Dr. Jayram , especially, if you are like me and have a history of Kidney Stones . Patricia Whitley
About Dr. Gautam Jayram, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Chicago
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Washington University, St Louis
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jayram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayram has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.