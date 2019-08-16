Overview of Dr. Gautam Kareti, MD

Dr. Gautam Kareti, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kareti works at AV Neuroscience Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Post-Concussion Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.