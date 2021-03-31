Dr. Gautam Mankaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mankaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautam Mankaney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gautam Mankaney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lynnwood, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Mankaney works at
Locations
Gastroenterology19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions (206) 223-2319
- 2 3175 Science Park Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 636-9561
Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center33501 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (206) 223-2319Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Susan E McCormick, MD1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-2319Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had my first ever colonoscopy with Dr. Mankaney, and I am so pleased with the overall experience. I'm in my mid 20s and unlike other doctors who insisted i didn't need a colonoscopy only because i'm young, Dr. Mankaney was so patient and thorough in hearing about my issues and making suggestions that can bring clarity to my health issue and assurance to my mind. I really appreciate his kindness and communication with me as a person, not just another patient.
About Dr. Gautam Mankaney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1053677310
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
