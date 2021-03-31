Overview

Dr. Gautam Mankaney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lynnwood, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Mankaney works at Virginia Mason Lynnwood Medical Center in Lynnwood, WA with other offices in Beachwood, OH, Federal Way, WA and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.