Dr. Gautam Ramakrishna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gautam Ramakrishna, MD
Dr. Gautam Ramakrishna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dulles, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai Medical School|Mount Sinai Medical School|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Ramakrishna works at
Dr. Ramakrishna's Office Locations
Virginia Heart24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 425, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 977-4692
Virginia Heart - Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-4693
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramakrishna?
I count on Dr. Ramakrishna to be both on target medically and understandable. Over our years of our association, he has unfailingly practiced “listening to the patient” as a working theme in all our sessions. As a result, he has my complete trust.
About Dr. Gautam Ramakrishna, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1801896097
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School
- Mayo Graduate School
- Mount Sinai Medical School|Mount Sinai Medical School|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University

