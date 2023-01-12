See All Cardiologists in Dulles, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Gautam Ramakrishna, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gautam Ramakrishna, MD

Dr. Gautam Ramakrishna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dulles, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai Medical School|Mount Sinai Medical School|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Ramakrishna works at Virginia Heart in Dulles, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Chest Pain and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramakrishna's Office Locations

    Virginia Heart
    24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 425, Dulles, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4692
    Virginia Heart - Fairfax
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4693

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Stonesprings Hospital Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Pericardial Disease
Chest Pain
Pericarditis
Pericardial Disease
Chest Pain
Pericarditis

Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gautam Ramakrishna, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801896097
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Graduate School
    Residency
    • Mayo Graduate School
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai Medical School|Mount Sinai Medical School|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
