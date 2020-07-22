Dr. Gautam Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautam Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Gautam Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
HeartPlace Plano3801 W 15th St Ste 320, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 985-8838Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Dr. Reddy is absolutely amazing. He helped me through a 10 year ordeal where other doctors did not listen to me when I kept on insisting something was wrong and they just blew me off saying I was fine. Dr. Reddy truly listened to me and went above and beyond to solve my rare condition. Without him and his determination, who knows if I would be alive today. He is my hero.
About Dr. Gautam Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083898365
Education & Certifications
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center|Mount Sinai Hospital|University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine|University of Utah School of Medicine
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.