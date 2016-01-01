See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Columbus, OH
Dr. Gautam Samadder, MD

Sleep Medicine
1.9 (39)
Map Pin Small Columbus, OH
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gautam Samadder, MD

Dr. Gautam Samadder, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hocking Valley Community Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samadder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    99 N Brice Rd Ste 350, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 866-8200
  2. 2
    1905 Ohio Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 866-8200
  3. 3
    Vasu Medical Group Inc
    477 Cooper Rd Ste 460, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 866-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hocking Valley Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (28)
    About Dr. Gautam Samadder, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033231188
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gautam Samadder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samadder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samadder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samadder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Samadder. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samadder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samadder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samadder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

