Dr. Gautam Siram, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (95)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gautam Siram, MD

Dr. Gautam Siram, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.

Dr. Siram works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Summit Orthopaedics - Foxhall Square in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siram's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Summit Orthopaedics - Foxhall Square
    3301 New Mexico Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 244-0706
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Summit Orthopaedics - Chevy Chase
    5530 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 657-9876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • The George Washington University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Hip Replacement
Joint Pain
Knee Replacement
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Total Hip Replacement
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Resurfacing
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee Replacement Revision
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Scoliosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wada Test
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Cluster Headache
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
Excision of Femur or Knee
Femur Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Sprain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Lupus
Lyme Disease
Meniscus Surgery
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Parkinson's Disease
Partial Knee Replacement
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Nerve Block
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Stroke
Syncope
Synovial Biopsy
Systemic Chondromalacia
Temporal Arteritis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Best orthopedic surgeon anywhere!!! Made me feel very comfortable about my surgery.
    Virginia R Taylor — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Gautam Siram, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689820672
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gautam Siram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siram has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Siram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

