Overview of Dr. Gautami Rao, MD

Dr. Gautami Rao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at ColumbiaDoctors in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.