Dr. Gautami Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gautami Rao, MD
Dr. Gautami Rao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-7300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I accompanied my father to his appt. with Dr. Rao and as we both walked out we said to each other she was amazing. Dr. Rao was kind, compassionate and really put my father at ease. When speaking to us she was authentic and offered honest & realistic solutions. We are looking forward to meeting with her again as we improve my father’s health.
About Dr. Gautami Rao, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1083795264
Education & Certifications
- Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
