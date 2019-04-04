Dr. Gautami Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautami Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gautami Rao, MD
Dr. Gautami Rao, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They completed their fellowship with Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
- 1 10 Prospect St Fl 2, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 886-7900
-
2
Southern Nh Medical Center8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-2259
-
3
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (603) 886-7900Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Hospital- Laconia
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- Monadnock Community Hospital
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rao was lovely. She has a warm spirit and really listened. Her presence made me feel at ease. Her approach was detailed and methodical. If you have a fear of doctors, you wont with her. I feel grateful that she was assigned to my case.
About Dr. Gautami Rao, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1497862569
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Kings Brook Med Ctr
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
