See All Cardiologists in Kailua, HI
Dr. Gautham Kanagaraj, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gautham Kanagaraj, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Gautham Kanagaraj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kailua, HI. 

Dr. Kanagaraj works at Aloha Surgery in Kailua, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI and Ewa Beach, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Koolau Ear Nose and Throat LLC
    642 Ulukahiki St Ste 103, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 263-5174
  2. 2
    550 S Beretania St Ste 610, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 691-8512
  3. 3
    Queens Medical Center
    1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    The Queen's Medical Center West Oahu
    91-2141 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 691-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kanagaraj?

Jun 25, 2021
I would highly recommend Dr. Kanagaraj to my family and friends. I had an open heart procedure at the Cleveland Clinic last year and in my estimation Dr. Kanagaraj is better than any of the cardiologists that I dealt with at that Clinic (which is the highest rated heart clinic in the US).
— Jun 25, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gautham Kanagaraj, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gautham Kanagaraj, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kanagaraj to family and friends

Dr. Kanagaraj's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kanagaraj

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gautham Kanagaraj, MD.

About Dr. Gautham Kanagaraj, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1316207624
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kanagaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanagaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanagaraj.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanagaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanagaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Gautham Kanagaraj, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.