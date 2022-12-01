Dr. Gavin Bahadur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahadur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gavin Bahadur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gavin Bahadur, MD
Dr. Gavin Bahadur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Bahadur's Office Locations
Stein Eye Center1807 Wilshire Blvd Ste 203, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 829-0160
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bahadur saw me within 15 minutes of my call expressing serious concerns of vision fluctuations. He diagnosed the issue quickly and had me to a retinal specialist within the hour Thanks again Dr Bahadur
About Dr. Gavin Bahadur, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1174553994
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Brown Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahadur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahadur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahadur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahadur has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahadur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bahadur speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahadur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahadur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahadur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahadur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.