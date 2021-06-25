Dr. Brunsvold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gavin Brunsvold, MD
Overview of Dr. Gavin Brunsvold, MD
Dr. Gavin Brunsvold, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Brunsvold's Office Locations
-
1
Christ Health Center Inc.5804 1st Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35212 Directions (205) 972-0264
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gavin Brunsvould, has been a Godsend to our family. I would HIGHLY recommend him to anyone seeking a Psychiatrist for children, teens, and young adults. He is a wonderful, Loving, man, who truly cares. Not just for your child, but the entire family. I thank God for this dear man. He is a Master in his Profession.
About Dr. Gavin Brunsvold, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861447815
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brunsvold accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brunsvold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunsvold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunsvold.
