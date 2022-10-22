See All Plastic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Gavin Dry, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Bellevue, WA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gavin Dry, MD

Dr. Gavin Dry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ British Columbia and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Dry works at Athenix Body Sculpting Institute in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Athenix Body Sculpting Institute
    636 120th Ave NE Ste 202, Bellevue, WA 98005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-2410
  2. 2
    Newvue
    13114 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 821-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Gavin Dry, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1780657775
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U WA
    Residency
    • University WA
    Medical Education
    • Univ British Columbia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gavin Dry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

