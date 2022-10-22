Dr. Gavin Dry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gavin Dry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gavin Dry, MD
Dr. Gavin Dry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ British Columbia and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Dry works at
Dr. Dry's Office Locations
-
1
Athenix Body Sculpting Institute636 120th Ave NE Ste 202, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 454-2410
-
2
Newvue13114 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 821-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dry and staff where amazing in every step of every visit! From consultation, mommy make over, post op teaching, wound care, education, garment application… literally everything was handled! Recovery was managed and planned well! Was able to return to work post op day 6! Pain meds for the first 4days then over the counter for the rest! The pre-and post images posted on the site. They speak for themselves! I actually cried when I seen them! Couldn’t believe 20yrs of kids and gravity was erased and sculpted by Dr. Drys talent! Highly recommend the mommy makeover! Breast reconstruction, tummy tuck with Lipo
About Dr. Gavin Dry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1780657775
Education & Certifications
- U WA
- University WA
- Univ British Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dry speaks French.
