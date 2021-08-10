Dr. Gavin Hickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gavin Hickey, MD
Overview
Dr. Gavin Hickey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Dubois, Somerset Hospital, Trinity Medical Center East, Upmc Altoona, Upmc Mckeesport, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Hickey works at
Locations
-
1
Upp Dermatology Falk Clinic Lab3601 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 648-6202
-
2
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2345
-
3
UPMC Heart And Vascular Institute400 Oxford Dr Ste G-75, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 380-5030
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Jefferson Hospital
- Penn Highlands Brookville
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- Somerset Hospital
- Trinity Medical Center East
- Upmc Altoona
- Upmc Mckeesport
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hickey?
Dr. Hickey is an amazing Doctor, he saved my husbands life. He is invested, caring, smart and thorough. My husband has gone through everything from Stage 4 cancer to a heart attack to a heart transplant. Dr. Hickey has never steered us wrong. He fought for our care and has been there 100% through my husbands heart transplant. I do not know where we would be without his care.
About Dr. Gavin Hickey, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1396939328
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickey accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickey works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.