Dr. Gavin Puthoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gavin Puthoff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Puthoff works at
Locations
Veritas Fertility and Surgery522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 993-2634Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most caring and knowledgeable doctor that I’ve ever been too. My husband and I have never felt rushed in our appointments, and he has in multiple circumstances shown that he actually cares and truly wants to help us achieve pregnancy, and that we aren’t just a paycheck to him. This means so much to us!
About Dr. Gavin Puthoff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1518278340
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- University of Texas At Houston Medical School
- University Of Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puthoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puthoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puthoff has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puthoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Puthoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puthoff.
