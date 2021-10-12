See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Gavin Puthoff, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gavin Puthoff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Puthoff works at Veritas Fertility and Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Veritas Fertility and Surgery
    522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 993-2634
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Endometriosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Endometriosis

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyps
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 12, 2021
    He is the most caring and knowledgeable doctor that I’ve ever been too. My husband and I have never felt rushed in our appointments, and he has in multiple circumstances shown that he actually cares and truly wants to help us achieve pregnancy, and that we aren’t just a paycheck to him. This means so much to us!
    Lauren Johnson — Oct 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gavin Puthoff, MD
    About Dr. Gavin Puthoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518278340
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Creighton University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Houston Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Dallas
    Undergraduate School

