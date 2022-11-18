See All Podiatric Surgeons in Roseville, CA
Dr. Gavin Ripp, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Roseville, CA
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gavin Ripp, DPM

Dr. Gavin Ripp, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Ripp works at Premier Podiatry & Orthopedics in Roseville, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ripp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roseville Office
    576 N Sunrise Ave Ste 230, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 961-3434
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Carmichael
    6620 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 961-3434
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gavin Ripp, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1558654921
    Education & Certifications

    • Swedish Providence Medical Center
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    • Brigham Young University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gavin Ripp, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ripp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ripp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ripp has seen patients for Bunion and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ripp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ripp speaks Portuguese and Spanish.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ripp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ripp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

