Overview of Dr. Gavin Setzen, MD

Dr. Gavin Setzen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Setzen works at Albany Ear Nse Thrt/Allrgy Srvs in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.