Overview of Dr. Gavin Smith, DPM

Dr. Gavin Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.