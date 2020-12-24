Dr. Gavin Somersel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somersel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gavin Somersel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gavin Somersel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-9048Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Montefiore Dental3444 Kossuth Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-5902
Montefiore Medical Group-Comprehensive Family Care Center (CFCC)1621 EASTCHESTER RD, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Somersel is great dr he delivered my two babies a year apart and he did well in c section feel very comfortable with him and I am recommend him to you .very experienced and all5 stars
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- State University of New York at Buffalo
