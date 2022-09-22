Dr. Gavin Wilks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gavin Wilks, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL.
Dr. Wilks' Office Locations
West Alabama Trauma Services701 University Blvd E Ste 604, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 759-6925
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Showed a lot of care towards me as if he was the one in my shoes. Did a great job explaining everything to me and let me know up front about anything being good or bad about my injury
About Dr. Gavin Wilks, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1992063879
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Wilks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
