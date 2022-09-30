Overview of Dr. Gavish Patel, MD

Dr. Gavish Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Peoria and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at ORDER OF SAINT FRANCIS MEDICAL GROUP in Peoria, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.