Overview of Dr. Gavriel Kohlberg, MD

Dr. Gavriel Kohlberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Kohlberg works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

