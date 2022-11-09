Dr. Agaon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gavriil Agaon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gavriil Agaon, MD
Dr. Gavriil Agaon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.
Dr. Agaon works at
Dr. Agaon's Office Locations
-
1
Gavriil Agaon MD9972 66th Rd Ste Lh, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 532-3131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agaon?
For almost 3 years my family and I have been using the services of a doctor Agaon and are very satisfied. Really very attentive and reasonable, but the main thing is not a standard approach to solving a problem, and as a rule it works fine.
About Dr. Gavriil Agaon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1699858506
Education & Certifications
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agaon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agaon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agaon works at
Dr. Agaon speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Agaon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agaon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agaon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agaon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.