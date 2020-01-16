Dr. Gavriil Khaimov, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaimov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gavriil Khaimov, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gavriil Khaimov, DPM
Dr. Gavriil Khaimov, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Khaimov works at
Dr. Khaimov's Office Locations
Palisades Park Podiatry PC2225 Lemoine Ave Fl 1, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 363-9844
Foot Ankle Center Fort Lee LLC185 Bridge Plz N Ste 4, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 363-9844
- 3 6939 Yellowstone Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 263-3668
Foot and Ankle Center of Fort Lee, LLC9412 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 495-3668Monday3:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday2:30pm - 7:00pmWednesday2:30pm - 7:00pmSaturday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Foot and Ankle Center of Queens14402 Jewel Ave, Flushing, NY 11367 Directions (718) 263-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr!!! Goes above and beyond to make you feel better. Highly recommend Dr.Khaimov.
About Dr. Gavriil Khaimov, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean, Russian and Spanish
- 1669483426
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Hunter College of CUNY
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaimov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaimov accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaimov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaimov has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaimov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khaimov speaks Korean, Russian and Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaimov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaimov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaimov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaimov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.