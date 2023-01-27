Dr. Dyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gawain Dyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Gawain Dyer, MD
Dr. Gawain Dyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Dyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dyer's Office Locations
-
1
San Antonio Eye Center800 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 226-6169
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dyer?
I have been going to Dr Dyer for a long time. He is dedicated and answers all my questions. I am very pleased with him.
About Dr. Gawain Dyer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1427286137
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyer works at
Dr. Dyer has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dyer speaks Chinese.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.