Dr. Gawtham Gutta, MD
Overview of Dr. Gawtham Gutta, MD
Dr. Gawtham Gutta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Gutta's Office Locations
Meridian Medical Associates2100 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Gutta for nearly a decade .. and I can say with certainty .. Dr Gutta is the best Dr I have ever had. Yes.. he is very direct and will not tolerate being bs'd. If you are a person who needs to clean up your habits. There is not doctor better. If you want a push over doctor go elsewhere.
About Dr. Gawtham Gutta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245262617
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic
- University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.