Overview of Dr. Gayan Poovendran, MD

Dr. Gayan Poovendran, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.



Dr. Poovendran works at Meli Orthopedic Centers of Excellence in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.