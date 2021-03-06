See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Gayan Poovendran, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (109)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gayan Poovendran, MD

Dr. Gayan Poovendran, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.

Dr. Poovendran works at Meli Orthopedic Centers of Excellence in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Broward Health
These providers are on the medical staff of Broward Health.

Dr. Poovendran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meli Orthopedic Centers of Excellence ? Ft. Lauderdale
    4701 N Federal Hwy Ste A39, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 771-8177
  2. 2
    USA Sports Medicine
    404 Washington Ave Ste 120, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 479-2973
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Bursitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 06, 2021
    Stem cell repair of my elbow. It worked awesome as I’m back playing tennis every day. With no pain or problems. I highly recommend him from the beginning until the end he is awesome
    Skip Smith — Mar 06, 2021
    Dr. Gayan Poovendran, MD
    About Dr. Gayan Poovendran, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083935100
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grant Mc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University of Ohio
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gayan Poovendran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poovendran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poovendran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poovendran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Poovendran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poovendran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poovendran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poovendran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

