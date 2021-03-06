Dr. Gayan Poovendran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poovendran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayan Poovendran, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Dr. Poovendran's Office Locations
Meli Orthopedic Centers of Excellence ? Ft. Lauderdale4701 N Federal Hwy Ste A39, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-8177
USA Sports Medicine404 Washington Ave Ste 120, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 479-2973Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Stem cell repair of my elbow. It worked awesome as I’m back playing tennis every day. With no pain or problems. I highly recommend him from the beginning until the end he is awesome
About Dr. Gayan Poovendran, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1083935100
Education & Certifications
- Grant Mc
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Miami University of Ohio
