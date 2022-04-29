Dr. Gayathri Dasharathy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasharathy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayathri Dasharathy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gayathri Dasharathy, MD
Dr. Gayathri Dasharathy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Dasharathy works at
Dr. Dasharathy's Office Locations
Edmond Office2805 S Bryant Ave Ste A, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 340-0766
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Dash for at least 5 years. She has always been very attentive, asks me questions, and listens to my concerns. I get routine bloodwork, which I send to her. Sometimes there's a bit of a wait to get in, but I find that with most specialists. I've been very happy.
About Dr. Gayathri Dasharathy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1801966338
Education & Certifications
- Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasharathy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dasharathy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasharathy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasharathy has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasharathy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasharathy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasharathy.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Dasharathy can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.