Dr. Gayathri Sambasivan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sambasivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayathri Sambasivan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gayathri Sambasivan, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Minnetonka, MN.
Dr. Sambasivan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dentistry For Children & Adolescents6060 Clearwater Dr Ste 210, Minnetonka, MN 55343 Directions (952) 204-5327
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospitals and Clinics Of Mn
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- HealthPartners
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sambasivan?
About Dr. Gayathri Sambasivan, DDS
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English
- 1841303526
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sambasivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sambasivan works at
Dr. Sambasivan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambasivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sambasivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sambasivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.