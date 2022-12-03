Overview

Dr. Gayathri Sathiyamoorthy, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Sathiyamoorthy works at SHMG Pulmonary - Fremont in Fremont, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI and Greenville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.