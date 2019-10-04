See All Pediatricians in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Gayathri Selvakkumaran, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gayathri Selvakkumaran, MD

Dr. Gayathri Selvakkumaran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Selvakkumaran works at Kids & Teens Medical Group And Urgent Care Pasadena in Pasadena, CA with other offices in San Gabriel, CA, Alhambra, CA and Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Selvakkumaran's Office Locations

    Allison R. Yim M.d. Inc.
    504 S Sierra Madre Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 361-5437
    Healthcarepartners Affiliates Medical Group
    207 S Santa Anita St Ste 205, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 576-0800
    Healthcare Partners Medical Grp
    55 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 570-8005
    Kids and Teens Medical Group
    75 N Santa Anita Ave Ste 206, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 361-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Oct 04, 2019
    I looooove this doctor so much for my daughter. Shes loving and very nurturing. I would definitely recommend her to anyone looking for a pediatrician.
    Melissa — Oct 04, 2019
    About Dr. Gayathri Selvakkumaran, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Tamil
    • 1730472739
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gayathri Selvakkumaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selvakkumaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selvakkumaran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selvakkumaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Selvakkumaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selvakkumaran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selvakkumaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selvakkumaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

