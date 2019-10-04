Dr. Gayathri Selvakkumaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selvakkumaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayathri Selvakkumaran, MD
Dr. Gayathri Selvakkumaran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Allison R. Yim M.d. Inc.504 S Sierra Madre Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (818) 361-5437
Healthcarepartners Affiliates Medical Group207 S Santa Anita St Ste 205, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 576-0800
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp55 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 570-8005
Kids and Teens Medical Group75 N Santa Anita Ave Ste 206, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (818) 361-5437
I looooove this doctor so much for my daughter. Shes loving and very nurturing. I would definitely recommend her to anyone looking for a pediatrician.
- English, Tamil
- UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Selvakkumaran speaks Tamil.
