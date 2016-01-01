Overview of Dr. Gayathri Talluri, MD

Dr. Gayathri Talluri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Talluri works at Thibodaux Medical Clinic in Thibodaux, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.