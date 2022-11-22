See All Psychiatrists in Elgin, IL
Dr. Gayatri Baker, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Elgin, IL
Overview of Dr. Gayatri Baker, MD

Dr. Gayatri Baker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elgin, IL. 

Dr. Baker works at ASSOCIATES IN PSYCHIATRY AND COUNSELING in Elgin, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baker's Office Locations

    Associates In Psychtry & Cnslng
    2050 Larkin Ave Ste 202, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 697-2400
    Centerresidence West
    675 Varsity Dr, Elgin, IL 60120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 741-2600

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 22, 2022
    While I have previously left a brief review for Dr Baker, I would like to update it. Dr Baker is extremely competent, seems to be a very quick study & is willing & has competencies to assist in sensitive & routine matters — able to listen with a “third ear” & consider multiple perspectives, individual, family & social dynamics. She has a strong grasp of neurological & psychopharmacology medications as demonstrated by her explaining possible drug interactions & specifics that are difficult to determine on my own, even after reviewing literature. I feel indebted to her & recommend her without reservation. She considers traditional modalities, but also emerging holistic approaches, eg osteopathy, acupuncture & water therapy — in fact she had training in osteopathy & has applied experience in addictions & life-style medicine, general neurology & psychiatry. Richard Davis Crystal Lake, Illinois
    Richard Davis — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Gayatri Baker, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205219300
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baker works at ASSOCIATES IN PSYCHIATRY AND COUNSELING in Elgin, IL. View the full address on Dr. Baker’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

