Overview of Dr. Gayatri Nimmagadda, MD

Dr. Gayatri Nimmagadda, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Nimmagadda works at Chesapeake Oncology Associates in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.