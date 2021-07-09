Overview

Dr. Gayatri Sarkar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Calcutta / Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sarkar works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.