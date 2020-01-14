Overview of Dr. Gayatri Singh, MD

Dr. Gayatri Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.



Dr. Singh works at Heritage Psychiatry in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.